Learning from mistakes

India will face New Zealand in the second game of a double-header at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. Last edition’s runners-up, South Africa will meet the 2016 champions West Indies in the earlier match of the day.

“We keep making small mistakes, and I think that’s part of the game. Learning is something that never stops. Every day is a learning day, gaining experience from every game,” said the 35-year-old India skipper, who will be playing in her ninth World Cup, having participated in all previous editions.

“People around me are working hard to get our team to the level we want to be. I am happy with where we are, and the players are working hard to achieve the small things.”

Today's matches South Africa vs West Indies, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 2pm

India vs New Zealand, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 6pm

Surprise defeat

India, recovering from a surprise defeat to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, will be cautious of their rivals. However, recent wins against South Africa and the West Indies have helped the Women in Blue shake off the disappointment as they begin their World Cup campaign.

India are also under pressure to achieve a rare World Cup double, joining West Indies and Australia, who have won both the men’s and women’s T20 World Cups. The Indian men’s team claimed their second T20 World Cup title earlier this year in Barbados, defeating South Africa in the final.

Indian players have the experience thanks to the launch of the Indian Women’s Premier League. However, Harmanpreet believes that more international exposure is crucial for the team’s continued improvement.

“The inclusion of cricket in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 is an exciting announcement, but more Test cricket and tournaments like the Champions Trophy for women would be even more exciting. Players need more opportunities,” the Indian captain said during the Captains’ Day interaction.

India will take confidence from recent victories over Bangladesh and South Africa and their lone win against Australia in the three-match series, which they lost 2-1.

South Africa lost both their warm-up matches for the World Cup in Dubai. Image Credit: ICC/X

Hungry for redemption

While India prepare for their match against New Zealand, fifth-placed South Africa are eager to clear the final hurdle. Both their men’s and women’s teams lost in the finals of previous World Cups, and they are determined to avoid the same fate this time.

“I think obviously last year was great, but we’re just looking to take it one game at a time. It’s a tough pool, but hopefully, we can make it to the semi-finals, and then anything can happen,” said South Africa’s captain, Laura Wolvaardt, who was the top scorer in the previous edition with 230 runs.

The young captain has thrived under the added responsibility, scoring her maiden Test century against India in July this year. She joins Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont as one of only three women to have scored a century in all three formats of the game.

The West Indies are well prepared for the showpiece, but they still lost both of their warm-up games against India and Australia. Image Credit: Source: ICC/X

Strong start

Despite two warm-up losses, South Africa are eager to begin the tournament on a high note, hoping to replicate their form from last year, when they beat inaugural champions England in the semi-finals. The team have bolstered its support staff to ensure thorough preparation.

“We’ve actually got a batting coach and a fielding coach this season for the first time officially, so everything just feels really well-organised at the moment. It’s been great to have the extra hands at training and specific groups focusing on certain skills. We’re looking forward to this tournament,” said Wolvaardt.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews added, “You play all year long preparing for this, and it’s obviously the pinnacle of where you want to be as a team. Every series, every training session leads up to the World Cup, and we’ve had this in our sights for a long time. We’re hoping for success.”