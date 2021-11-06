Abu Dhabi: West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has brought his glittering 18-year international career to an end.
“I will continue to play franchise cricket for a few more years,” Bravo said at the post-match press conference sitting alongside friend and captain Kieron Pollard. “I want to give back to West Indies cricket in whatever way I can. So came back. It is a great feeling for giving me the opportunity for coming back into the team. I feel it is the right moment to walk away and give the next generation the opportunity.”
Bravo announced his international retirement in 2018 and returned in 2019 to strengthen West Indies defence in the Twenty20 World Cup.
The all-rounder, who inspired his team with a Champion song he composed during the winning campaign in the 2016 World Cup in India, could not reproduce that feat in the UAE as defending champions West Indies will be leaving with just one win to their credit.
Bravo relived some of his best moments in his cricketing career including the first Test cap he got and walked out at the hallowed turf of Lord’s and the ICC Champions League win in 2004 and the century against South Africa, but rated the two Twenty20 World Cup titles as the highlight of them all.