On a mission: Team India leave the ground after bouncing back with a 66-run win over Afghanistan on Thursday. Image Credit: AFP

India were back to winning ways with a resounding victory over dangerous Afghanistan by 66 runs - which helped them not only secure two points but most importantly get their net rate from -1.609 to 0.073.

They face Scotland in their fourth match in Dubai and have a good chance to better that run-rate further if they win big. Currently, they are behind Afghanistan and New Zealand on run-rate and would like to ensure they are not far behind before their last game against Namibia.

Of course, their qualification does depend on the outcome of two games of New Zealand, one against Namibia and most importantly against Afghanistan which 1.3 billion Indians will be hoping that Afghanistan are able to get past the Kiwis.

India did have very hard practice session, where they had two defeats and want to make sure that they get the record straight at the ‘Ring of Fire.’ Their batsmen, especially the openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, came good and laid the platform for Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to go big from ball one. They will be hoping for a repeat of the same - which will not only get them two points but also better their net run rate which will be handy incase if Afghanistan, New Zealand and India are tied with six points .

India are now a dangerous team and on a mission. Scotland, meanwhile, will have their work cut out and will have to play out of their skins to compete with the Men in Blue. It’s going to bleed blue!