Dubai: Shane Watson, former Australian allrounder, believes that India will play the same type of cricket as they played against Afghanistan and Scotland will find it difficult to handle the firepower of Indian batters who came in to their own in the last game.

In a one-to-one chat, he had special mention of Safyaan Sharief, the Scottish quick who has the best economy in the powerplay of 3.50 and it needs to be seen how India handle him - especially Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul when they open the batting. Mark Watt, the traditional left arm spinner from Scotland, had said in the pre match press conference that he has some tricks against Virat Kohli and that could be a good battle if Kohli faces him as the captain would like to prove him wrong.

When I asked Watson if India should bring in Varun Chakravarthy, he said India should play three quicks as their death bowling is still not sorted and leading up to the semi-finals, they should have a settled three-man seam attack.

He was happy with the way Australia trounced Bangladesh but felt West Indies would be a tough opposition against them in their last game as they have a history of rivalry, especially in the T20 format and all the West Indies players will stand and spoil the Aussie party.

Both Australia and South Africa are on six points and have one game to go before the second spot in the group is decided as to who will make it to the semi-finals.