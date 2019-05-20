The mighty West Indies underlined their supremacy by winning the second World Cup in a row in 1979. They beat England by a handsome 92 runs in the final.

Gordon Greenidge, the West Indies opener, scored the most runs (253) and Mike Hendrick of England picked up most wickets (10) in the tournament. Vivian Richards was declared Man of the Match in the final. It was held in England from June 9-June 23, 1979.

The format of the World Cup was same as the first edition, where there were two groups of four teams each with the top two qualifying for semi-finals. The teams were England, Australia, West Indies, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Canada.

East Africa, who played in the first World Cup, did not qualify while South Africa was banned from all sporting links because of their apartheid regime — thereby not having any representation from Africa. A total of 15 matches were played in the World Cup, the matches being 60 overs per team. England, Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand were the semi-finalists.