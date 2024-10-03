Sharjah: Fatima Sana had solutions to Pakistan’s problems against Sri Lanka. When the batting was in deep trouble, the skipper hammered a 24-ball 30 to lend respectability to the score. When opening bowler Diana Baig limped off after sending down a delivery, Sana took up the challenge to pack off Sri Lankan star Chamari Athapaththu — a turning point in Thursday’s Group A fixture.

Sana’s allround display (30 & 2-10), which fetched her the Player of the Match award, was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s 31-run win, which was a daunting prospect after they were bowled out for 116. “I am excited. Thanks to the team, they supported well. All credit goes to management,” she told the official broadcaster in a post-match chat.

The improbable win looked a distinct possibility when the spinners got to work on a helpful pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sadia Iqbal (3-17), Omaima Sohail (2-17) and Nashra Sandhu (2-15) put the skids on the Sri Lankan scoring and the below-par total became a matchwinning one.

After choosing to bat, Pakistan started aggressively, but the loss of quick wickets slowed the scoring. Sri Lanka’s mediumpacer Udeshika Prabodhini (3-20) and left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari (3-19) struck to curb Pakistan’s early exuberance before Sohail’s 18 helped revive them with a 25-run partnership with Nida Dar (23).

Sri Lankan captain and offspinner Athapaththu (3-18) returned to trigger a collapse with two wickets in two balls. When a 100 looked like a mirage, Sana’s sterling knock lifted the team as she added 28 runs for the ninth wicket in the company of Sandhu. That gave Pakistan a fighting total.

Sana was miffed at the score. “I blame myself [for it], but I tried to back myself and be calm to hit,” she said.

The Pakistan captain was soon back in action with the ball dismissing captain Athapaththu before the spinners ran circles around the Sri Lankan batters. Nilashika Silva’s 25-ball 22 helped add 18 runs for the sixth wicket with Anushka Sanjeewani, but that only delayed the inevitable as Sri Lanka finished at 85/9.

Athapaththu said: “We struggled to chase. We have to adjust to the conditions. These are good for batters. I hope we can bounce back. We bowled well. We have to bat really good too. We can’t say the wicket is slow, and outfield is like this. We have to play positive cricket.”

Brief scores: