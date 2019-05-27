Another good news for the England camp is the fitness of their captain, Eoin Morgan

England's Mark Wood warms up Image Credit: Reuters

London: England pacer Mark Wood has been cleared of serious injury and will remain part of the 15-member squad for the World Cup beginning May 30.

Wood pulled up because of an issue with his calf during the fourth over of the first warm-up match against Australia which the Aaron-led side won by 12 runs in Southampton on May 25. He left the field immediately and took no further part in the game. And there was fear in the England camp that Wood, who has a history of foot and ankle problems, might have to be removed from the squad and thus, he was sent for scans.

However, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo, scans have shown no sign of injury. Instead the England medical team believes the 29-year-old simply jarred his foot while bowling.

Another good news for the England camp is the fitness of their captain, Eoin Morgan. The England skipper was diagnosed with a small fracture in his finger on Thursday, but has recovered sufficiently and is fit to play.