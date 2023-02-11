Dubai: After 33 matches and 30 days of riveting cricket action, two of the six franchises are standing against each other for a battle royale to grab the inaugural DP World ILT20 professional franchise league title.

Gulf Giants, who finished on top of the league table, and the second-placed Desert Vipers are contesting the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

It can’t get any better as both are rewarded for their consistency in the league. Eschewing all flair, both teams were methodical in their approach. It now boils down to strategy and execution.

Experienced coach

Both finalists are well served in that area. Giants have Andy Flower as coach and the experienced James Vince as captain. Both are cool customers and have an excellent track record in franchise leagues. Vipers are no different. The well-travelled duo of Tom Moody and Colin Munro have vast experience in several parts of the world.

Hence, these two teams have showed that the matches could be won by perfect planning and execution.

Before the start of the tournament, Desert Vipers’ captain Colin Munro, during the jersey launch, said: “It doesn’t matter how strong a team on paper, at the end of it the matches are won on the field.”

With this philosophy the Vipers have felled many strong teams, including Giants in the Qualifier 1. However, the Adani Sportsline-owned team had to fight their way into the final, defeating the dangerous MI Emirates, who were loaded with plenty of stars.

Both teams are similar in strength and depend heavily on the top order to give them a good start, which they capitalize on to build a good partnership.

Speaking ahead of the finale, Munro said: “We’ll enjoy the day for what it is. Hopefully, we’ll put on a good show. We’ve got two wonderful teams in the final. Two teams in form from the league stage. It’s been really pleasing to see the depth of our squad.”

Leading the show through consistent batting is Alex Hales from Desert Vipers with 468 runs from 11 matches and a fine bowling performance from Chris Jordan with 19 wickets from nine matches.

Hales is being closely chased by the inspiring Gulf Giants skipper James Vince with 425 runs from 10 matches, while Jordan is being tailed by his teammate David Wiese with 18 wickets from 10 matches.

Gulf Giants skipper James Vince (left). Image Credit: Supplied

However, one area of focus will be the four UAE players, who have been part of the finalists amazing run into the final.

Veteran campaigner

Young all-rounders Aayan Khan and Sanchit Sharma will have a taste of the big stage along with Shiraz Ahmed, however it should be business as usual for veteran UAE campaigner Rohan Mustafa.

Gulf Giants will aim for a repeat show from their inspiring captain and opener Vince, who led from the front in Qualifier 2 through an unbeaten 83 to help his team defeat MI Emirates.

Vince, after booking a place in the final said: “It gives them a chance to avenge loss in the Qualifier 1.”