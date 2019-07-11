England have lost all three of their World Cup semi-finals since their first in 1992

England's Jason Roy plays a shot during the World Cup semi-final against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Image Credit: AFP

Birmingham - England swept into their first World Cup final for 27 years as the hosts crushed Australia by eight wickets on Thursday to book a clash with New Zealand in Sunday's title match.

Eoin Morgan's side ended Australia's bid to retain the World Cup in ruthless fashion at Edgbaston, dismissing their old rivals for 223 and then powering to victory in 32.1 overs thanks to Jason Roy's blistering 85.

England will head to Lord's bidding to win the 50-over World Cup for the first time, with 2015 runners-up New Zealand, who they thrashed by 119 runs in the group stage, standing between Morgan's men and the trophy.