Dubai: Australia warmed up for the defence of their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup crown with a 33-run victory over England. Beth Mooney grabbed a half-century as Australia came out on top in Dubai, a good sign as they look to make it four consecutive titles in this tournament.

Elsewhere, New Zealand laid down a marker with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over South Africa, Leigh Kasperek and Amelia Kerr starring with the ball to set up the win.

And in the final warm-up match of the day, India withstood a West Indies fightback to earn a 20-run victory.

Champs hit the ground running

Australia delivered a strong first outing in the UAE as they warmed up for the defence of their crown.

Put in to bat, the Australians made 162/6 from their 20 overs with Beth Mooney giving them the perfect start. She needed just 30 balls to crack a half-century, helping set the platform despite Alyssa Healy (12) and Ellyse Perry (7) not firing.

A partnership of 50 with Ashleigh Gardner (21) was broken by Charlie Dean (1/16) but Tahlia McGrath (31) and Georgia Wareham (18 not out) both scored quickly to push Australia to a more than competitive total.

Lauren Bell was the pick of the England bowlers, taking two for 29, including Healy early.

England showed plenty of intent in their chase, Maia Bouchier hitting a quick-fire 17 before she was the first to depart, caught behind off Darcie Brown.

That brought Alice Capsey to the crease, and she impressed on her way to 40 from just 34 balls.

She did not get a huge amount of support however, with wickets falling at regular intervals, McGrath grabbing three of them including the all-important Nat Sciver-Brunt on her way to figures of three for 18.

Jemimah Rodrigues (pictured) and Yastika Bhatia (24) put on 50 runs.

India too strong for the Windies

A strong all-round showing from India saw them earn a 20-run victory over the West Indies. Having lost the toss and been put in to bat, the Indians found themselves in trouble when Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana all fell early.

Hayley Matthews took two of those wickets, on her way to figures of four for 17, leaving India at 23 for three.

But Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia (24) responded by putting on 50 runs before Matthews removed Bhatia.

Rodrigues continued to provide the foundation, eventually falling for 52 when she was run out, as India ended up making 141 for eight.

The Windies then endured an even worse start than India, slipping to 13 for three, including a five-ball duck for Matthews.

They responded through Shemaine Campbelle (20) and Chinelle Henry (59 not out), who put on 57 for the fourth wicket.

But once Campbelle had departed, Deepti Sharma (2/11) stepped up with two wickets in an over and the Windies ended up on 121 for eight, 20 runs short.

Eden Carson made the early inroads as South Africa were bowled out for just 92 Image Credit: ICC

Spin twins set up Kiwi success

Three wickets apiece for Leigh Kasperek and Amelia Kerr had South Africa in all sorts of trouble as New Zealand won by eight wickets against last year’s World Cup runners-up.

Eden Carson made the early inroads as South Africa were bowled out for just 92, although they did play out their full 20 overs.

Carson removed Tamzin Brits with just the second ball and ended up with figures of two for 21 from her four overs.

Laura Wolvaardt provided the only real resistance, scoring 33 before she became the first of Kasperek’s (3/7) three victims.

From the other end, Kerr (3/13) was just as accurate, as the pair combined for eight overs, six wickets and just 20 runs conceded.

The chase was a formality for New Zealand, with Suzie Bates run out for 17 before Kerr and skipper Sophie Devine added 36 for the second wicket.

While Kerr eventually departed for a run-a-ball 37, Devine finished unbeaten on 35 as she and Brooke Halliday saw New Zealand home.

Brief scores:

Australia beat England by 33 runs. Australia 162/6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 50, Tahlia McGrath 31; Lauren Bell 2/29, Charlie Dean 1/16) England 129 in 19.4 overs (Alice Capsey 40; Tahlia McGrath 3/18, Sophie Molineux 2/27).

New Zealand beat South Africa by eight wickets. South Africa 92 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 33; Leigh Kasperek 3/7, Amelia Kerr 3/13) New Zealand 95/2 in 14.2 overs (Amelia Kerr 37, Sophie Devine 35 not out; Seshnie Naidu 1/12).