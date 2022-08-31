The power of powerplays

At the press conference on Wednesday, Khaled Mahmoud pointed to the dismal Bangladesh performance in the powerplay when they lost three wickets cheaply. He said: “We want to keep the same plan. We should [execute] that without losing too many wickets and scoring in the first six overs… that is to use the powerplay well. If we win the battle in the powerplay in batting and bowling, then we have a chance to win the match.”

The powerplay has been the Achilles heel of Sri Lanka too, as was evident in the Afghanistan game. In the post-match press conference, skipper Dasun Shanaka laid the blame at the batters’ door for their inability to post a good score.

“It was the first two overs that changed the whole situation. It’s been a concern over the past two years that we haven’t had partnerships upfront. That’s where we should be concerned,” Shanaka added.

Sri Lanka have reason enough to be concerned. It was a left-arm seamer who derailed them in the Afghan game, and Bangladesh have a fine left-arm seamer in Mustafizur Rahman. And skipper Shakib Al Hasan’s left-arm orthodox spin is effective, although a leg-spinner is sorely lacking.

A leg-spinner is Sri Lanka’s trump card. Wanindu Hasaranga can be a matchwinner, and off-break bowler Maheesh Theekshana can bowl with the new ball. Shades of Afghanistan’s Mujib ur Rahman. Bangladesh should be careful against Theekshana to avoid a repeat of Tuesday’s fiasco.