ICC Chief Executive David Richardson Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New Delhi: ICC Chief Executive David Richardson on Monday said they do not want to interfere in the running of the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying the prime objective is to ensure other T20 leagues across the globe operate within a consistent framework.

“We are fortunate to have some outstanding T20 leagues, including the IPL, which set the gold standard for operations globally and this working group (of ICC) has taken into account those standards when developing the draft set of regulations. Our primary objective is to ensure that other leagues around the world put in place the same minimum criteria and operate within a consistent framework,” Richardson said in a statement.

He said reports in the Indian media that the ICC was somehow seeking to interfere in or dictate to the IPL were wide off the mark. “That is not the case. As the chief executives’ committee and the ICC board were advised over the past few days, the development of the regulations has been led by the working group, on behalf of its members, to ensure the long-term health and reputation of the sport internationally and domestically,” he said.

The ICC setup a working group in June 2018 to consider sanctioning of events and player release.

“The primary purpose of the group was to address members’ concerns regarding the proliferation of T20s and other short-form leagues around the world. These have created challenges to and conflicts with the international playing calendar and often rely on a disproportionate number of international players,” Richardson said.

Remarking that the poorly resourced and structured leagues would not be sustainable in the long-term and might not support or invest in the growth and development of the game, he said, “They may also present challenges around corruption, failed leagues and non-payment of players, all of which can damage cricket’s global reputation.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in the recent ICC quarterly meeting was told by the world body to get tax exemption for conducting future global events like the 2021 T20 World Cup and 2023 ODI World Cup. If BCCI fails to get the exemption, it will have to bear the tax liability in hosting the showpiece events.

A senior BCCI official said that the ICC was free to move the tournament out of India if it felt that was the way forward as matters related to tax needed the government’s approval and external pressure would not help.

“We will abide by what the Tax Department and the Ministry decides on this. We would love for the World Cup to take place here, but if the ICC wants to play hard ball, they must be ready for everything.

“If they want to take the ICC tournament out of India, it’s fine. Let BCCI then take the revenue out of the ICC and see who loses more,” he said.