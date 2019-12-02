Virat Kohli Image Credit: PTI

Kolkata: India skipper Virat Kohli treated himself to a chicken burger, one big plate of french fries and a chocolate shake after his epic knock of 235 against England in 2016 in Mumbai.

"When I finished on 235, I was gone, I was cooked, because during the game I don't like to eat heavy, so I was focusing on bananas and water and a little bit of dal-chawal and so on. So Basu sir (Shanker Basu) told me, 'tonight, you can afford to eat anything you like,' but even then I ordered -- and I was eating meat that time -- I ordered a chicken burger.

"I took off the top bun -- I couldn't stop myself -- I said, okay, one piece of bread is okay, not two, but then I had a big plate of fries and then I had a chocolate shake along with that, because I knew, my body needs it," Kohli said in an interview to India Today.

"So if my body needed carbs, okay, go ahead and smash a meal, (but) not a cheat day," the 31-year-old added.