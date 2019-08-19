The promising career of Australia's Phil Hughes was cut short by a bouncer in 2014. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Gulf News takes a look at previous injuries inflicted by the cricket ball in light of Steve Smith’s recent concussion that ruled him out of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. The former Australian captain was hit by bouncer from Jofra Archer and is likely to miss the third Test.

• Philip Hughes, Australia

On November 25, 2014, Hughes was hit in the neck by a bouncer during a Sheffield Shield match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, causing a vertebral artery dissection that led to a subarachnoid haemorrhage. He died on November 27, having never regained consciousness.

• Darryn Randall, South Africa

Died on October 27, 2013, after being hit on the head by a cricket ball during a match in Alice, Eastern Cape.

• Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh

On January 16, 2017, Mushfiqur ducked into a 135-km/h Tim Southee delivery, before turning his head and taking the full force to the back of his helmet, suffering a mild concussion. He knelt and collapsed to the ground near the pitch and lay motionless for almost 20 minutes as he received treatment from paramedics and team medical staff.

• Raman Lamba, India

On February 23, 1998, Raman Lamba died after slipping into a coma, as a result of an internal haemorrhage, three days after being hit on the temporal bone by a cricket ball while fielding in Bangladesh league cricket.

• Azhar Ali, Pakistan

On December 29, 2016, Azhar was hit by a pull shot off Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, while fielding at forward short leg, and fell to the ground in pain. His teammates and the team physio rushed to him as he lay on the field and play was temporarily stopped. He was given some treatment before being forced off the MCG.

• Nari Contractor, India

In March, 1962, Indian skipper Nari Contractor was hit on the back of the skull by Charlie Griffith, the giant West Indian bowler, during a tour match against Barbados at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. A blood clot had developed inside his skull and pressing against the brain paralysing him from the waist down. Two surgeries were performed to remove the clot. Contractor survived the crisis, but his playing career was over.

• George Summers, England

In a match against MCC at Lord’s in 1870, Summers was hit by a short delivery from John Platts, a fast bowler. He was carried off the field. He seemed to recover and hence was not taken to hospital. However, he died from his injury four days later.