Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spend a cozy Diwali Festival together. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Virat Kohli, the superman of Indian cricket, will emerge in a new avatar - an animation hero ‘Super V’ on his 31st birthday today. The promoters of the eight-part series have timed it with his big day as the social media have already gone into a tizzy in wishing the Indian captain since morning.

The show is centred around a young Kohli who learns a family secret in a dream in which he is a superhero and has a mission to accomplish.

The show promises to show how he balances life as a young cricketer alongwith being a superhero and can be seen on Star Plus, Hotstar, Marvel HQ, Disney Channel and Star Sports.

Kohli, who has lent his voice to his character, said during the launch of the series on the eve of Diwali: “My childhood is somewhat similar to the one as the main character in the series. It wasn’t exactly like the one shown on the show since there is a proper storyline and sequence of events. Each episode has a great message and I have lots of good memories with my family and cricket.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stopped by a village on a mountain while on a trek. "Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek, we were stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that, the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went into the home of this beautiful and warm family, who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love," she wrote on social media. Image Credit: Instagram/Anushka Sharma

Clearly, there is never a dull moment with the hottest property of the game - irrespective of him being on or off the field.

Last year, when Kohli turned 30, the official ‘Virat Kohli App’ was launched to announce the arrival of his merchandise online — a move to help the Kohli brand soar in the league of global superstars like a Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or the American sports icons.

Kohli, who has been rested from the ongoing T20 series against Bangladesh, was meanwhile spotted in a relaxed mood with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma — holidaying in the serene atmosphere of Bhutan on the eve of his birthday.

Anushka has shared a number of their pictures and videos on Instagram - soaking in the laidback atmosphere of the Himalayan kingdom.

The couple may find the break a de-stressing one after a brush with a recent mini controversy, when former Indian cricketer Farrokh Engineer claimed that he had seen the national cricket team selectors fetching tea for Anushka during the last World Cup in England.

Anushka spoke up in a strongly worded statement in the social media, saying: “Today, I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof and leave me OUT of it.” Engineer later apologised for his comments.

Soon after the Test series against South Africa ended, Kohli — the most sought after brand in the Indian endorsement industry ù plunged headlong into honouring his commitments ahead of the Diwali festival.