Surrey were to train in Dubai while Worcestershire, Somerset and Essex in Abu Dhabi

Surrey have often travelled to Dubai for warmer weather Image Credit: Hadrian Hernandez/Gulf News

Dubai: Surrey county cricket team were due to fly into Dubai for their pre-season training but called off their trip as six players were asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Surrey informed authorities in Dubai who were arranging the training for the team here that the team would not be flying in. Many county teams, for the last few years, have been flying into Dubai for their pre-season training due to the comfortable weather here.

Surrey county then made a statement saying: “While not all six have reported symptoms, proximity means that they have all been instructed to stay at home this week.” The Surrey team’s schedule for training in Dubai was from March 17 to 28.

Worcestershire’s pre-season tour to Abu Dhabi was also cancelled and they were to play from March 18 to 29. Through a statement they said: “Having concluded our own internal risk assessment, following the outbreak of COVID-19, we can confirm the squad will not be going on pre-season tour to Abu Dhabi.”

Somerset county team also had plans to train in Abu Dhabi. Essex too wanted a 12-day training in Abu Dhabi.

Surrey refused to name the six players but stated that the rest of the squad will train soon. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has recommended suspension of all recreational cricket in England and hence training has been stopped. The 2020 County Championship is scheduled to begin from April 12.

England pacer James Anderson feels that due to the coronavirus threat bowlers may not even get to bowl a ball this summer.