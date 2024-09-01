London: England thrashed Sri Lanka by 190 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka, set what would have been a record fourth-innings chase of 483 to win, were dismissed for 292 after tea on the fourth day as they suffered a seventh straight defeat by England.

This match was a personal triumph for both England’s Joe Root and Gus Atkinson.

Star batsman Root, for the first time in 145 matches at this level, made hundreds in both innings to set a new record of 34 Test centuries by an England player.

Fast bowler Atkinson scored his maiden first-class hundred in England’s first-innings 427 and then led the team to victory on Sunday with a return of 5-62.

That meant Atkinson secured a fifth mention on the coveted honours boards in just his second Test at Lord’s after taking 12 wickets on England debut against the West Indies last month.