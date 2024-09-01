London: England thrashed Sri Lanka by 190 runs in the second Test at Lord’s on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Sri Lanka, set what would have been a record fourth-innings chase of 483 to win, were dismissed for 292 after tea on the fourth day as they suffered a seventh straight defeat by England.
This match was a personal triumph for both England’s Joe Root and Gus Atkinson.
Star batsman Root, for the first time in 145 matches at this level, made hundreds in both innings to set a new record of 34 Test centuries by an England player.
Fast bowler Atkinson scored his maiden first-class hundred in England’s first-innings 427 and then led the team to victory on Sunday with a return of 5-62.
That meant Atkinson secured a fifth mention on the coveted honours boards in just his second Test at Lord’s after taking 12 wickets on England debut against the West Indies last month.
The third Test at the Surrey quick’s Oval home ground starts on Friday.