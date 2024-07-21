Nottingham: Shoaib Bashir took his Test-best figures as England thrashed the West Indies by 241 runs to secure a series-clinching win at Trent Bridge on Sunday after the tourists suffered a spectacular collapse.

The 20-year-old off-spinner finished with a superb return of 5-41 as the West Indies, set 385 to win, slumped to 143 all out in the second Test.

The West Indies had actually made a steady start to their stiff chase to be 61-0 only to collapse in stunning style, with all 10 of their second-innings wickets lost in 23 overs.

Victory gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series following their innings and 114-run win at Lord's.

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis came through some testing early overs from an England attack without retired pace greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the first time in a home Test since 2012.

But when Chris Woakes (2-28) had Louis caught behind off the first ball after the drinks break, it was the start of a spectacular top-order slump that saw six wickets lost for just 30 runs.

Second time

Bashir then struck with his third ball, dismissing Kirk McKenzie cheaply for the second time in the match when wicketkeeper Jamie Smith held a good catch off an edge from a dragged down delivery.

West Indies captain Brathwaite had looked in fine touch while making a near run-a-ball 47, including eight fours.

But for the second time this match, the experienced opener fell in sight of a fifty when was caught behind off a fine Woakes delivery.

And 74-3 became 75-4 when Kavem Hodge, fresh from his maiden Test hundred in the first innings, was plumb lbw for a duck to Bashir as he played back.

Classic delivery

Bashir then struck again with a classic delivery that drifted and turned to have Alick Athanaze, who made 82 in West Indies' first-innings 457, caught at first slip by Joe Root for just one.

Fast bowler Gus Atkinson's two wickets in three balls left the tourists on the brink of defeat at 113-8.

But it was Bashir who finished the match, bowling Jason Holder (37) - who had hit for two sixes - with a full and flatter delivery before knocking over Shamar Joseph as the No 11 heaved across the line.

West Indies were all out inside 37 overs, with 17 wickets having fallen in the day on a blameless pitch.

Earlier, both Root and Harry Brook hit hundreds as England made 425 in their second innings.

Root struck 122 and Brook 109, with the duo sharing a partnership of 189 after they had come together on Saturday when England were just 99 runs ahead at 140-3.

Root's century left him one shy of the England record of 33 Test hundreds held by the retired Alastair Cook.

England started Sunday's play on 248-3, already 207 runs in front.

Brook was 71 not out and Root unbeaten on 37.

Brook's straight-driven four off Jayden Seales saw him into the 90s before two more boundaries off Alzarri Joseph took him to 99.

The 25-year-old's quick single off Alzarri Joseph ensured Brook got to three figures, his fifth hundred in 14 Tests - but first in England - coming in just 118 balls, including 12 fours.

But Root showed there was still a place for the traditional red-ball approach, with the 33-year-old completing a 91-ball fifty.

Brook's impressive innings finally came to an end when he was caught behind aiming a flat-footed drive off Seales.

Root's typically stylish square-driven boundary off Alzarri Joseph - just his seventh four in 158 balls - took him to a sedate century.

Former England captain Root then reverse-scooped Shamar Joseph over the slip cordon for an extravagant four before he was caught at short extra-cover off Holder.