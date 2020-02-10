Emirates team that emerged as the champions of the Zurich Cricket Sixes tournament organised by Zurich in the Middle East at the Sevens Stadium Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Emirates defeated Kibson International in the final of the Zurich Cricket Sixes tournament organised by Zurich in the Middle East at the Sevens Stadium.

Emirates posted 107 for one and restricted Kibsons to 60 for three in the allotted five overs and won by 47 runs.

Sixteen teams competed in this tournament which was witnessed by West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell.

UAE’s World Cup player Krishna Chandran of Emirates scored the maximum runs while another UAE player and left-arm spinner Shadeep Silva, also of Emirates, bagged the maximum number of wickets.

ADCB’s S. Saud hit the maximum number of sixes.

In the Plate tournament, Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) emerged the champions with Deloitte as runners up.

Zurich Blues team lost in the semi-final to Kibsons by 20 runs.