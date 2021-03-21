The D10 returns to the UAE at the end of March Image Credit: Bobby Suri

Dubai: Emirates Cricket, in partnership with ITW Consulting, has announced the second edition of the Emirates ‘D10’ — the UAE’s flagship domestic 10-over tournament.

The six-team 10-over domestic tournament will return after its successful launch last year and the UAE’s top five domestic teams as well as an ‘Emirates Blues’ team — formed by Emirates Cricket Board and comprising of a mix of junior and senior players — will compete in a 33-match tournament. The second edition of the Emirates D10 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from Wednesday March 24 until Monday April 5.

There will also be a one-off women’s match that will be played before the finals in Sharjah to help develop women’s cricket across the region.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman Emirates Cricket Board, said: “On behalf of the board I am very happy to announce the second edition of our Domestic 10-over tournament, the Emirates D10, and we are extremely excited to bring our talented women’s players into our flagship tournament.

“It is of great importance that such an initiative, aimed at profiling and developing our players and our game, has been well received and supported. As with the 2020 edition, matches of the D10 2021 will be witnessed by members of our National Selection Committee with a view of consideration for future (National team) selection.”