Dubai: Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Blues kept their slate clean with three wins in as many matches after second day’s action at the Emirates D10 tournament on Saturday. The 10-overs-a-side tournament, hosted by ECB at the ICC Academy grounds, marks the return of the sport in the UAE after a four-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comprising of a number of UAE senior team players like the UAE skipper Ahmed Raza, Rohan Mustafa, Chirag Suri and Vriitya Aravind, ECB Blues capped up their two wins on Friday (including full points from a tied match due to hitting more number of boundaries) with a close 16-run win over Sharjah Bukhatir XI in the first match of the day. The Sharjah side, however, bounced back to beat Abu Dhabi by eight wickets in the last match of the day.
After being sent into bat by Sharjah Bukhatir, ECB scored 112 for five wickets in their 10 overs with Mohammad Usman topscoring with 45 off just 22 deliveries. Usman struck an impressive strike-rate of 204.55 with two fours and three boundaries while former UAE skipper Mustafa chipped in with 26. Sharjah fell short when they finished at 96 for six wickets off their full quota of overs.
Brief Scores: ECB Blues 112/5 off 10 overs vs Sharjah Bukhatir 96/6 off 10 overs. ECB Blues won by 16 runs.
Fujairah Pacific Ventures 114/5 off 10 overs vs Team Abu Dhabi 80/6 off 10 overs. Fujairah won by 34 runs.
Ajman Alubond 104/4 off 10 overs vs Dubai Pulse 107/4 off eight overs. Dubai Pulse won by six wickets.
Team Abu Dhabi 81 all out off 10 overs vs Sharjah Bukhatir 82/2 off 6.2 overs. Sharjah Bukhatir won by eight wickets.