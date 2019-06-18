West Indies players walk off dejected after losing the match against Bangladesh at the Taunton County Ground. Image Credit: AP

Southampton: After a shock loss to Bangladesh, West Indies are willing to admit that they are in a tough situation following their string of defeats. When West Indies skipper Jason Holder was asked about his team’s chances of reaching the semi-final after they lost to Bangladesh on Monday, he said: “It’s looking tough at this moment, but it’s not impossible. We have to play every game from now on as a final. We’ve got to win every game left to give ourselves a really good chance.”

Holder acknowledged that they had bowled and fielded very badly and the turning point was when Shakib Al Hasan’s catch was not taken by Shannon Gabriel off Andre Russell. “I felt we missed a crucial chance there. Shannon should have gone in and taken the catch. A few top edges didn’t go our way, probably. But surely we didn’t help ourselves in the field as well.”

Though his team posted 321 for 8, Holder feels that they were at least 40 runs short. But in his typical West Indies style, he appreciated the Bangladesh batsmen, “We needed new ball wickets but did not get that today. They batted well. Shakib came in really well. And Liton Das played well too ... got to give them credit.”

Holder feels that for the dimensions of the Taunton ground, a huge total is a must. “I reckon a par-score on this wicket and a ground with this dimension would be around 360-370 and we were well short of that. We should have rotated the strike a little better and found the boundary with a little more freedom.”