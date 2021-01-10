Police remove a group of spectators from their seats after Mohammed Siraj of India complained to umpires of being racially abused during day four of the third test match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Cricket Australia has ‘unreservedly’ apologised to India as they await the outcome of an ICC investigation into the alleged racial abuse of members of the visiting team by a section of the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

India raised complaints of racial abuse from the crowd at the end of the third day in the ongoing third Test against Australia. The abuse had been directed towards of Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

On Sunday, Siraj raised concerns when play was stopped for a brief in the second session while as the umpires and security officials combined to take action, and removed at least six members of the crowd at the SCG.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket,” said Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security. “CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent.”

Kerrie Mather, Venues NSW’s Chief Executive, also said CCTV footage was being reviewed to assist the ICC investigation.