Yuvraj Singh (right) and his esrwhile teammate Harbhajan Singh courted trouble in social media when they appealed to help Shahid Afridi's foundation in it's fight against COVID-19. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, two of India’s 2011 World Cup heroes, found themselves unwittingly caught in the middle of a twitter war among cricket fans. That too - on the eve of what would be the ninth anniversary of their famous triumph at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 2 (Thursday).

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic - which had been a great leveller as it had affected people across the spectrum like a Spanish royalty to the man on the street - was meant to blur the geographical boundaries among political rivals. However, the two Indian stars drew some sharp criticism for supporting former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi’s charity work on twitter from some quarters.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj had written: “These are testing times, it’s time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting @SAfridiOfficial & @SAFoundation in this noble initiative of covid19. Pls donate on donatekarona.com #StayHome @harbhajan_singh.”

‘Bhajji’ had earlier praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances as Afridi donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy. A hashtag #ShameonYuviBhajji was trending on Wednesday, with users lashing out at the duo for helping Afridi. Fortunately enough, a separate hasghatg #IStandWithYuvi was also created in favour of the two.

“Yes humanity first. Supporting a guy who talks shit about India and Indian army. But tf care #humanityfirst support terrorist they are also humans good or bad doesn’t matter #ShameOnYuviBhajji,” wrote a user.

Another wrote: “In the times when exports have been banned, when resources are not enough for our own country people like @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh are asking us to donate to @SAfridiOfficial? Guess its time to cancel their names out of ‘People who inspire List’.”

“Shame on you Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, people of India gave you Name, Fame & all, and you are requesting People to Donate for PAKISTAN, why not for INDIA???” said another user.

However, IANS reports that there was support as well as many felt it was blown out of proportion.

“He just made an appeal to donate, it’s your wish to donate or not.. Shahid afridi also donated some money to YouweCan foundation to fight against cancer & his signed jersey Thumbs up Humanity first Thumbs up #IStandWithYUVI #WearewithyouYUVI,” wrote a user.

“So Yuvi is Anti-National. So His Dedication & ; fight was fake,His Tears after winning the WC was fake,His Comeback in Blue jersey was fake,His foundation for poor &a Cancer people of India is a fake service...At last the World is in Danger,” said a user, referring to Yuvraj braving a rare germ cell tumour to help India win their second World Cup in 2011.

“People cannot even donate a single rupee & yet talking about Yuvraj Singh who established Non-profitable organization YOUWECAN