China, Bhutan and Myanmar are the three teams that have withdrawn from tournament due to the Coronavirus. The two toppers from this tournament is scheduled to meet UAE in the Asia Cup qualifier in August. The 2020 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Eastern Regional T20 tournament is the first official T20 International men’s cricket tournament to be staged in Thailand and they were epecting to stage it in a grand scale. Matches are scheduled to be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok. Owing to the pull out, the tournament will now be played by only Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and Malaysia.