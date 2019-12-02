Adelaide: Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell on Monday accused Steve Smith of undermining the skipper and said he was making changes in field placements set by skipper Tim Paine on day 4 of the second Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval here on Saturday.

“I tell you what I don’t like to see, Steve Smith is moving a few fieldsmen around,” Chappell said. “He did have a chat with Tim Paine, trying to talk Tim Paine into moving a fielder on the off-side, but I’m not sure Tim Paine moved him as far as Steve Smith wanted. Steve Smith started moving him, I hate to see that. England used to do it a bit, blokes other than the captain and I always felt it was white anting the captain.”