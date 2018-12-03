New Delhi: UAE-based Channel 2 Group Corporation has tied up with Sports Flashes, a multi-sports app from India, to broadcast, promote and distribute audio content during the 2019 ICC World Cup globally.
Announcing the tie-up late last month, Ajay Sethi, Chairman of Channel 2 Group said: “I am happy to be associated with the Sports Flashes and creating a world class experience for cricket loving fans around the World. We shall be promoting the audio commentary to reach 100-plus countries and 1 billion people around the world.”
With the establishment of Cricket Radio over a decade ago, Group Corporation is an exclusive broadcast partner with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and holds exclusive global audio (Digital and Analogue) rights for all their live events up until 2023.
The live audio feed of cricket’s showpiece would be broadcast across the Sports Flashes App and Web platform, besides multiple other platforms including FM Radios, Mobile operators and Digital platforms around the world. The estimated reach of global audience would be more than 1 billion fans during the forthcoming World Cup from May-July, 2019.
Raman Raheja, Founder of Sports Flashes said: “After the global success of the India-West Indies series and thereafter expanding our footprint in India through the current India-Australia cricket series, we are getting ready for the World Cup. We intend to reach to an audience of 1 billion cricket fans with live feed of 48 one-dayers from England. We shall be tying up with various radio and digital platforms for live feeding of the audio content.”