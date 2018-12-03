Raman Raheja, Founder of Sports Flashes said: “After the global success of the India-West Indies series and thereafter expanding our footprint in India through the current India-Australia cricket series, we are getting ready for the World Cup. We intend to reach to an audience of 1 billion cricket fans with live feed of 48 one-dayers from England. We shall be tying up with various radio and digital platforms for live feeding of the audio content.”