In the 10th over, Faheem Ashraf removed Amin for 6 to push the team to 71 for 4. In the last ten overs, Peshawar needed 99 runs. Kieron Pollard, the hero of their last match win over Multan joined Dawson but lasted only five balls to score one run before being stumped by Ronchi off Gohar. Dawson hit Ashraf for three sixes and a boundary in the 13th over to take 27 runs off that over. There after it was Dawson-Sammy thrilling chase towards the target.