Dubai: Shyam Bhatia, Dubai-based businessman and cricket promoter, has distributed cricket kits to 43 clubs in Vadodara of Gujarat in the presence of former Indian cricketers Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Munaf Patel.
Bhatia donates cricket kits to children in need through his Cricket for Care Foundation.
In a function organised by former Indian wicketkeeper More’s academy at Vadodara, Bhatia said after distribution of the kits: “I want cricket kits to be used by clubs and youngsters to sharpen their skills. I have distributed over 1,000 cricket kits to the needy not only in India but also other countries. I am happy I could bring smiles to many children.”
Acknowledging Bhutia’s gesture, More said: “He has donated cricket kit to the deaf and mute children and also disabled players. My academy is honoured to host this function.”