Dubai: Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore feels that Bangladesh have a strong pace bowling to challenge the best. The Tigers, who arrived in India on a high with their first series win on Pakistan soil, pushed the Men in Blue on the backfoot in the first innings of the first Test in Chennai thanks to a brilliant spell by their young fast bowler Hasan Mahmud, who finished with his second five-wicket haul in successive Tests.

“Bangladesh certainly did play very well in Pakistan, it wasn’t just a flash in the pan. Bangladesh has been steadily improving, and they had a very good build up to this Test series. The India series is going to be an interesting series of games. Slowly but surely the Bangladesh team have got a group of good, experienced players, and that makes a difference in the longer version,” the 70-year-old Whatmore told Gulf News.

“They’ve also got some good youngsters, particularly in the pace-bowling area. So the challenge there will be now to manage the small transition when these older guys leave, and then to develop the young ones, but I think they’re on the right track.”

Strong spin attack

Traditionally a spin-strong bowling attack surprised India with the pace trio of Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana and the most impressive Hasan Mahmud, who troubled the best batters like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

The 24-year-old Mahmud, playing only his third Test, continued to keep the batters on their toes and his five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the second innings of the final Test at Rawalpindi, which gave the Tigers their first series win in Pakistan, must have given him the required confidence at that level.

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud had produced a match-winning spell against Pakistan in Rawalpindi last month.

Who is Hasan Mahmud?

The 24-year-old pacer keeps it simple and generates tremendous pace with his front-on action. Hasan made his debut in the Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe in 2020 after coming through the age-group category and had represented Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup in 2018. His impressive show in the Bangladesh Premier League gave him the opportunity to get into the Bangladesh side in the shortest format. He stared in Gemcon Khulna’s title-winning run in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in November 2020, which earned the call-up to the ODI side against the West Indies in 2021. go for the kill against India, reducing the hosts to 144 for six before a counter-assault from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took India to 376.

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket during India's first innings. Image Credit: AFP

How did the transition happen?

Former Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who made his debut as a commentator, credited former skipper Mominul Haque for the uprising in fast bowlers in Bangladesh.

The veteran batter took over the captaincy after Shakib Al Hassan was banned for breaching the ICC’s code of conduct in 2019 and was at the helm until 2022 when Shakib was reinstated as captain.

“During his tenure as captain, Mominul spoke to all the domestic team captains and coaches and insisted on allowing the pace bowlers to bowl a minimum of 12-15 overs. He also got good support from the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the team is reaping the rewards of his efforts,” Tamim Iqbal told the official broadcasters during the first day's play.