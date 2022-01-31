Sharjah: Opener Asif Khan’s stubborn half-century guided InterGlobe Marine to their fifth successive victory in the CBFS powered by Fancode T20 tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Asif Khan’s 64 squashed Karwan Strikers valiant effort to defend their total of 160 for 8 in 20 overs. After Khan fell, South Africa’s Imran Tahir played a responsible unbeaten knock of 16 to ensure his team a three-wicket win. Khan’s fighting 64 off 56 balls contained five boundaries and a six.
In an earlier game, consistent Lovepreet Singh, 20, gave Karwan Blues a five-wicket win over Bukhatir XI with a timely half-century. The budding cricketer, who missed playing for the UAE Under-19 in the Asia Cup after the tournament was postponed due to Covid-19, and had crossed the age limit by the time the event was held late last year, is displaying his sublime skills.
Rahul Chopra, in his debut season for MGM Cricket Club, scored unbeaten 90 to put the brakes on The Vision Shipping with a 49-run win. Chopra dominated The Vision Shipping bowling despite wickets falling at the other end. His 47-ball knock, which had seven boundaries and five sixes, took MGM to 200 for 4 before restricting The Vision Shipping to 151 for 9.
Karwan Blues openers Ahaan Fernandes and Fahad Nawaz recorded their second consecutive century partnership in the 70-run win over Savannah Lions. They had put on a 129-run partnership in their nine-wicket win against Karwan Strikers.
Brief scores:
InterGlobe Marine bt Karwan Strikers by 3 wkts. Karwan Strikers 160 for 8 in 20 overs (Aryan Lakra 27, Ameer Hamza 26, Ali Khan 37, Hazrat Luqman 2 for 34, Imran Tahir 2 for 34) InterGlobe Marine 162 for 7 in 19.4 overs (Asif Khan 64, Vishnu Sukumaran 20, Ahmed Shafiq 2 for 23, Aryan Lakra 2 for 35). Man of the match: Asif Khan.
Karwan Blues bt Bukhatir XI by five wickets. Bukhatir XI 140 for 8 in 20 overs (Vriitya Aravind 24, Khalid Shah 22, Salman Khan 3 for 50, Karthik Meiyappan 2 for 10) Karwan Blues 144 for 5 in 18.2 overs (Lovepreet Singh 50, Ashwanth Valthappa 38, Ankur Sangwan 2 for 23). Man of the match: Lovepreet Singh.
The Vision Shipping bt Karwan Strikers by 29 runs. The Vision Shipping 183 for 6 in 20 overs (Dilshan Munaweera 29, Ali Abid 35, Aitizaz Habib 70, Fayyaz Ahmed 24no, Sabir Rao 2 for 26, Tariq Mehmood 2 for 21) Karwan Strikers 154 for 9 in 20 overs (Aryan Lakra 36, Tariq Mehmood 27, Sadaf Hussain 2 for 12, Aitizaz Habib 2 for 26, Fayyaz Ahmed 3 for 21). Man of the match: Aitizaz Habib.
Karwan Blues bt Savannah Lions by 70 runs. Karwan Blues 201 for 4 in 20 overs (Ahaan Fernandes 62, Fahad Nawaz 47, Waqas Ali Jutt 27, Taimoor Ali 21no) Savannah Lions 131 for 8 in 20 overs (Bradley Staddon 22, Juandre Kruger 25, Karthik Meiyappan 3 for 26, Mohammad Faraazuddin 2 for 21, Ahaan Fernandes 2 for 27). Man of the match: Ahaan Fernandes.
MGM Cricket Club bt The Vision Shipping by 49 runs. MGM Cricket Club 200 for 4 in 20 overs (Bilal Asif 22, Rahul Chopra 90no, Niaz Khan 36no, Jawad Ghani 2 for 42, Aitizaz Habib Khan 2 for 31) The Vision Shipping 151 for 9 in 20 overs (Ali Abid 45, Aitizaz Habib 27, Niaz Khan 2 for 16, Bilal Asif 3 for 24). Man of the match: Rahul Chopra.