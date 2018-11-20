Meanwhile, a court case filed in Pakistan attempted to stump the event in the eleventh hour as the names of two teams: Kerala Kings and Karachians were termed as phonetically deceptive and resembling that of Pakistan Super League’s Karachi Kings. The T10 organisers changed the names of Kerala Kings to Kerala Knights and Karachians to Sindhis, respectively. “We got the High Court stay vacated in time to ensure that the promotions and broadcasting of T10 is not affected in Pakistan. Considering the fan following in Pakistan for the event, we agreed to change the names of both teams. We are doing this only for this edition without prejudice as the court says but we have a stand and we will continue to argue to get the names back and we are confident about it. It’s just due to the shortage of time and sensitivity that we have dropped the names, but we will get it back,” said Shaji.