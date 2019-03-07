Winners Ajmer Tigers with the trophy Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser

Sharjah: Ajmer Tigers emerged as the champions of a cricket tournament which was staged for a noble cause held under the aegis of Rajasthan Business Professional Group and organised by the Rajasthani community in the UAE at the Skyline College. The Rajasthan International Premier League T10 Challenge was held to provide prosthetic limb “Jaipur foot” to the leg amputees.

The first edition of this knockout tournament comprising eight franchise teams named after the famous cities of Rajasthan were Jodhpur Royals, Ajmer Tiger, Sikhar Super Kings, Udaipur Warriors, Jaipur Panthers, Rajasthan Renegades and Beawar Ninjas.