Sharjah: Ajmer Tigers emerged as the champions of a cricket tournament which was staged for a noble cause held under the aegis of Rajasthan Business Professional Group and organised by the Rajasthani community in the UAE at the Skyline College. The Rajasthan International Premier League T10 Challenge was held to provide prosthetic limb “Jaipur foot” to the leg amputees.
The first edition of this knockout tournament comprising eight franchise teams named after the famous cities of Rajasthan were Jodhpur Royals, Ajmer Tiger, Sikhar Super Kings, Udaipur Warriors, Jaipur Panthers, Rajasthan Renegades and Beawar Ninjas.
The chief guest of the final was Owais Shah, who is a former England international player and was the UAE head Coach. Though it was a T10 tournament, most of the teams scored over 100 runs leading to exciting finishes. Jodhpur Royals emerged runner up. The event was supported by VK group as main sponsor and backed by Ayurveda R Us, Delli Foods LLC, Reddington Gulf, Microsoft Surface, Royal Regis, Eurofragrance and Barakat Juice.