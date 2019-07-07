Caribbeans’ tour also includes three ODIs and as many T20s

Mumbai: Afghanistan will play a lone Test match against West Indies when they host the Caribbean side for a short series in November in their adopted home India, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has said.

“Afghanistan national team is scheduled to host West Indies for a tour from 5th November till 1st December in India,” the ACB said. “The series will include three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match.”

The Afghans made their debut in the longest format against India in Bengaluru last year, losing inside two days by an innings and 262 runs.

The strife-torn country, however, tasted success in only their second Test match when they defeated fellow rookies Ireland at Dehradun by seven wickets earlier this year.