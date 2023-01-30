Abu Dhabi: Adam Zampa and George Munsey inflicted more misery on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders after guiding Dubai Capitals to a seven-wicket win in the 22nd match of the DP World ILT20 at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday.
The home team, who are searching for the first win in eight matches, failed to go past the 150-mark once again, after being restricted to the same score of 149 for nine as in their previous game. Adam Zampa, with 3 for 16, backed by UAE bowlers Hazrat Luqman (2 for 41) and Akif Raja (2 for 23) were the pick of the bowlers. Chasing the paltry target, Dubai Capitals’ and Scotland opener Munsey cracked 57 off 43 balls to ensure a comfortable win with 14 balls to spare.
The victory took closer to the top after being level on seven points with Sharjah Warriors, three points behind the leaders Desert Vipers.
Fighting total
Munsey and Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella put on a 59-run opening partnership to set the base for their victory. For Abu Dhabi, opener Joe Clarke’s 52 off 27 balls. Once again, batting let the Abu Dhabi team down. With one opener firing on all cylinders, the rest of the ADKR failed miserably. A late 23 by skipper Sunil Narine took them a fighting total, after being seven down for 114 in 15.1 overs.
Eventful start
Dubai Capitals, electing to bowl, had an eventful start with UAE pacer Hazrat Luqman removing Paul Stirling, who scored a half-century in the previous match, with the third ball of the second over by having him caught by skipper Rovman Powell at mid-off for a duck.
Luqman, who was hit for four consecutive boundaries in the fifth over by opener Joe Clarke, had the last laugh when he removed Dhananjaya de Silva. By the end of the power play, Abu Dhabi were 53 for 2 with Clarke continuing to punish Luqman for a boundary and a six to square leg to reach his half century.
Leg-spinner Zampa struck immediately, removing the dangerous Clarke, then Brandon King and Zawar Farid for his second successive three-wicket haul. Half the Abu Dhabi side was back in the dugout for 90 in 11.4 overs.
Brief scores:
Dubai Capitals bt Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 7 wkts. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Joe Clarke 52, Sunil Narine 23, Hazrat Luqman 2 for 41, Adam Zampa 3 for 16, Akif Raja 2 for 23) Dubai Capitals 150 for 3 in 17.4 overs (George Munsey 57, Niroshan Dickwella 37, Dasun Shanaka 28, Rovman Powell 21no).
Player of Match ($1500): Adam Zampa.
DP World Smart delivery of the day ($1500): Akif Raja to Akeal Hosein
Fairplay News biggest hit of the match ($1500): Joe Clarke’s six of 103 mts.
Skytech.Net Super 4s of the match ($1500): Joe Clarke (8 boundaries)
Sportsbuzz Buzzmaker of the match ($1500): Joe Clarke for scoring 90 fantasy points
Green Belt Holder: Alex Hales
White Belt Holder: Chris Jordan