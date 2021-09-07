The Abu Dhabi T10, to be held in November-December, will be collaborating with RISE Worldwide from upcoming season. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Kolkata: Abu Dhabi T10, now it’s fifth year, took a major step towards raising their profile by roping in RISE Worldwide as exclusive partners for broadcast production, global media rights and sponsorship package to build strategic brand partnerships.

RISE (formerly IMG-Reliance), which handles the portfolios of some of the biggest names in Indian cricket like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer, are expected to help the T10 event to take that extra leap forward. The T10 league, featuring eight teams, will be held from November 19 to December 4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and for India, it will be broadcast on Viacom18’s boutique network of 5 channels.

Matthew Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket, said in a statement: “Together with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Department of Culture & Tourism, we are thrilled to partner with RISE Worldwide as we continue to evolve the brilliant Abu Dhabi T10 into one of cricket’s most exciting destination events. RISE driving the global audience and international viewership firmly enhances our gold star product within Abu Dhabi’s world-class sports portfolio.”

Mubashir Usmani, General Secretary of Emirates Cricket Board, said: “Emirates Cricket’s goal, in support of and commitment to the Abu Dhabi T10 has been to create a brand that is on par with the world’s best sports-entities.

‘‘We are delighted to see the T10 grow to now be a 15-day-tournament and embrace a carnival-like atmosphere in celebrating everything that is energetic and engaging about our game. Undoubtedly, the T10 format is the fastest groent towing format of the game today and we are encouraged with the initiatives and partnerships that show the same passion and commitment. Emirates Cricket are delighted to have RISE Worldwide join us on this journey as a premier facilitator in media strategies.”