Nick Heath commentates on dogs playing in the park Image Credit: Nick Heath Twitter

Dubai: British commentator Nick Heath is better known for his live voice-overs of rugby action in the UK. But he has become a bit of an internet sensation these days as he has turned his hand to commentating on everyday life now that coronavirus has put a halt to all the real sporting action.

His short videos have gone viral online as he narrates dogs playing in the park ...

Pigeons strutting their stuff like equestrian horses ...

Pushchairs in formation ...

And, well, some dodgy football ...

Now the BBC’s Andrew Cotter — known as the voice of rugby and golf — has got in on the act as he commentates his pet dogs racing to chow down their lunch in the garden.