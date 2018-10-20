Los Angeles: Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris scored 26 points each and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-92 on Friday night for their first win of the season.

The Thunder played without Russell Westbrook for the second straight game because of a right knee issue.

Lou Williams, last season’s Sixth Man of the Year, added 17 points off the bench. He hit a clutch 3-pointer to snap a 90-all tie and give the Clippers the lead for good midway through the fourth.

The Clippers outscored the Thunder 37-15 in the fourth.

Boban Marjanovic, a Clippers fan favourite in part for his 7-foot-3 stature, drew chants of “MVP” while scoring 10 of his 13 points in the fourth.

Paul George led the Thunder with 20 points before fouling out with 1:13 remaining in the game. Paul was just 2 of 11 from the field in the first half.

The Clippers led by 17 points in the first quarter. They were up by two at halftime before the Thunder took a nine-point lead in the third.

Los Angeles opened the game on a 16-0 run while the Thunder missed their first six shots. But Oklahoma City never took the lead despite twice pulling into a tie.

The Thunder took their first lead of the game, 49-48, on a 3-pointer by Patrick Patterson to start the third. George took over offensively for a stretch, highlighted by a 3-pointer in which he got fouled and made the free throw, that helped Oklahoma City lead by nine.

Jonas Jerebko executed a clutch tip in with 0.3 seconds left against his former team to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 124-123 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Kevin Durant scored 38 points and Stephen Curry tallied 31, while Sweden’s Jerebko came off the bench to score 10 and the clutch game winner in a wild contest in front of a crowd of 18,300.

The Jazz built a big lead by scoring 47 points in the second quarter but Golden State clawed their way back into it with a strong second half, led by Curry.

The defending NBA champion Warriors are favoured to win their third title in a row but many wondered how they would do Friday against the Jazz’s lockdown defence.

Utah was the only team last year to beat Golden State three times.