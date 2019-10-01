File photo: Andy Ruiz Jr in action with Anthony Joshua. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Andy Ruiz Jr is so confident of beating Anthony Joshua in the December 7 rematch in Saudi Arabia, that he is already looking at his next opponent.

The 30-year-old Mexican stunned Joshua, and the world, when recording a colossal seventh round knockout in New York in June.

Now, he wants to face another Brit, Tyson Fury, before he goes into the construction business.

Ruiz said on Mike Tyson’s HotBoxin podcast: “I know I became the champion of the world and I want to defend it a lot of times. I want to fight Tyson Fury.

“In life after boxing — my Dad’s a contractor, so I want to get involved in that.