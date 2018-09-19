Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) yesterday unveiled details of the route for the inaugural ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, taking place on December 7.

The two organisations also announced Emporio Armani EA7 as the official technical sponsor and unveiled the prize fund for the race.

The 42.195-kilometre marathon and the 10km race will see the participation of serious runners from different age groups and skill levels, while the 5km and 2.5km ‘fun run’ will give participants of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get involved in the event.

Click on the map to enlarge Route map for the first-ever ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.

The organisers also announced the $379,000 (Dh1.39 million) prize fund will be spread across all the race categories, with $100,000 awarded to each of the male and female winners of the full-distance race.

Speaking at ADNOC Headquarters, Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Securing our partnership with Emporio Armani EA7 and unveiling the prize fund of the inaugural ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon is a significant milestone in cementing the marathon as a world-class event and supports the Sports Council’s vision in promoting health and wellness. This event offers a great opportunity for participants to tour Abu Dhabi and see its amazing wonders

“I would like to express my gratitude to our technical sponsor, Emporio Armani EA7, for supporting this event and working with us, hand-in-hand, to promote this vision in Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole.”

Participants will begin the marathon outside the ADNOC headquarters, on the corniche, and follow a route towards the Emirates Heritage Village. Participants will then make their way around Marina Mall, along King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud street, and on to Qasr Al Hosn, one of Abu Dhabi’s oldest and most beautifully maintained stone buildings. The final stretch of the race runs through Mina Zayed, before returning to ADNOC Headquarters.

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Executive Office Director at ADNOC, said: “The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon serves as a testament to Abu Dhabi’s global reputation as host of some of the world’s most iconic events, reinforcing its position on the international sporting map. ADNOC is proud to bring this great event to the UAE’s capital city, and we encourage everyone, in the UAE and beyond, to get involved — whether competing, volunteering or cheering on friends and family.”

Paul Tergat, the former Kenyan marathon world-record holder, expressed his delight in designing the route. He said: “Designing the route was an interesting yet challenging task. We wanted participants to run by the capital city’s greatest landmarks and enjoy the scenery in an interesting way. The route is a mixture of modern stations and some of UAE’s oldest and most-respected landmarks, providing a great opportunity for participants and supporters to experience new adventures and visit new places.”

In preparation for the Marathon, the ADSC and ADNOC recently announced a weekly community training camp initiative, taking place every Monday at Zayed Sports City. Participants have just under three months to physically prepare, sharpen their skills and mindset and lift their spirits before tackling one of the several races taking place.