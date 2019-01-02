It had become a ritual for us to talk after P.V. Sindhu played a final in recent times. And each time, one would say the very same words to her: that she should look at the positives, making the final was in itself an achievement, it was a real close match and things will indeed be different the next time round. Even I knew the words sounded hollow. Sindhu, despite making multiple finals, was in pain. She was suffering and deep down there was a growing sense of frustration at not being able to break the jinx. Not anymore. When I called her after the year-end BWF finale in China, there was elation in her voice: “Thank you for the call and this time it is no longer silver. It is gold!”.