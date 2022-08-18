■ Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone too had traversed the minefield of depression and anxiety in the rarified atmosphere of celebrities.

Why sportspersons are at risk of mental health issues

Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor

Sports stars appear to have it all, and we think they are living the dream. They have fame, fortune and the love of millions from all over the world. They carry a larger-than-life persona in the public eye, and we tend to look up at them like they are modern-day warriors going into battle on football pitches, tennis courts and participating in Olympics and World Cups.

They become our role models by bravely pushing past obstacles, adversity and often the pain barrier in the pursuit of victory. Bedrooms are plastered wall-to-wall with their faces, however, we tend to forget that these superstar athletes are, in fact, merely people just like us. And that means they are not immune to the stresses that life can throw up.

Sure, these professional athletes do what most of us can only dream of doing, but behind closed doors, many are struggling with their mental health and wrestling with the same complex issues that befall us. Depression is hard to notice — it doesn't show up like a broken bone in an X-ray — but there are signs such as irritability, low energy and sleeping problems. However, asking for help often carries a stigma because of their stature in society. And it is perceived as a weakness.

Many are told to "snap out of it" or to "man up". Many try, but they continue to suffer in silence. Bottling up feelings often creates bigger problems, but, fortunately, more and more sportspersons are breaking their silence and seeking help.

The latest superhero of the sports world to remove his red cape and speak about his struggles is Indian batsman Virat Kohli. The 33-year-old says he has fought with mental health throughout his career — not that you would have noticed, for he has built up a reputation for being an aggressive leader on the pitch.

"I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to," he told the Indian Express. "It is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart."

US gymnast Simone Biles — tipped to be the outstanding medal collector of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 — withdrew from the team competition because of mental issues. Her decision brought her a lot of respect.

But Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who famously withdrew from the 2018 French Open citing social anxiety, failed to gain any admiration. She was fined $15,000 after skipping a press conference due to concerns over her mental health.

Others, from swimmer Michael Phelps to professional basketball player Kevin Love, have spoken publicly about their mental health issues, and there is a long line who have revealed they're suffering. This may seem hard to believe because exercise is well-known for its positive effects on mental health.

Sadly, athletes do not develop a resistance to this disorder no matter how hard they train, and neither will the average Joe. The focus may be on Kohli right now, but chances are high that we'll be wishing another elite sportsperson our best very soon…

GLENN MAXWELL: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell took a two-month break in October 2019. He opted out of the remainder of the T20I series with Sri Lanka in a bid to focus on his mental health. Two months later he returned to the team and delivered an outstanding performance, earning him a Man of the Match for Melbourne Stars in the Australian Big Bash League. Image Credit: AFP SERENA WILLIAMS: After losing the 2006 Australian Open title to Daniela Hantuchova in the third round, the ace tennis player blamed lack of fitness and a knee injury for keeping her off the court. Later in her autobiography, Williams revealed that she had been suffering from depression. She stayed away from professional tennis for six months and saw a therapist which helped her get back to her game. Image Credit: USA Today Sports SIMONE BILES: US gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the team competition in the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 because of mental issues. Image Credit: AFP NAOMI OSAKA: The tennis ace shocked the sports world when she announced she wouldn’t be participating in any media interviews during the 2021 French Open citing social anxiety and a need to protect herself from relentless negative questions from journalists prior to each match. Image Credit: AP MICHAEL PHELPS: One of the most decorated Olympic athletes of all time battled with depression and anxiety which got so bad that he considered taking his own life. Phelps confessed he fell into a “major state of depression” after every Olympics. He says he used drugs and alcohol as a way to self-medicate and help him escape his feelings. Image Credit: Supplied View gallery as list

How Deepika Padukone grappled with depression

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Assistant Editor ­– Features

Long before Indian cricketer Virat Kohli revealed his mental health battles, Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone had stepped forward in 2015 to discuss her depression and anxiety.

"I woke up one morning just feeling empty … I woke up like feeling directionless. I didn't know where to go, I didn't know what to do, and I had these bouts of feeling so low that I would just start crying at the drop of a hat," Padukone said in an interview with NDTV.

One of Bollywood's most recognisable and bankable stars, Padukone refused to present a picture-perfect persona and spoke openly about feeling 'suicidal'. She said her parents and family supported her during this dark phase. Her mother, who lived in Bangalore, felt something was amiss when she visited her daughter in Mumbai, the epicentre of Bollywood. Padukone reportedly broke down when her mum was set to return from Mumbai, and that episode persuaded her to seek professional help.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE: This actor is fast becoming de-facto Bollywood’s face of mental health awareness. She has spoken out about her battle with depression and has established a centre to help others grappling with similar issues. Image Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Padukone is now a mental health advocate and has launched her foundation LiveLoveLaugh (LLL) to eliminate the stigma around depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders. The daughter of former world badminton champion Prakash Padukone also shot down the idea that only successful people suffer from depression.

"The word that best describes my experience of depression is a struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time. People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star recently said he didn't have the luxury of being depressed. As if depression is a choice!" clapped back Padukone in an interview with Vogue.

Padukone isn't alone. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar and Shruti Haasan, have opened up about their struggles with depression.

ANUSHKA SHARMA: The Bollywood star talked about her battle with anxiety a few years ago, tweeting: “I have anxiety. And I’m treating my anxiety. I’m on medication for my anxiety. Why am I saying this? Because it’s a completely normal thing…I want to make this my mission, to take any shame out of this, to educate people about this”. Image Credit: Instagram/anushkasharma Image Credit: MANISHA KOIRALA: She dealt with acute clinical depression following the tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband. The ‘Maska’ actress said in an interview with parentcircle.com earlier this year that if you are feeling similarly low, “first and foremost, seek help. It could be professional or friendly advice or, help from someone you can open up to. Do not hesitate.” Image Credit: Supplied KARAN JOHAR: Top Bollywood producer, director, and chat show host opened up about his battle with depression and anxiety for more than a year. In a televised interview, he said he took anti-anxiety medications to get it all under control. He believes that therapy played a big role in feeling better. Image Credit: Instagram/KaranJohar View gallery as list

What mental health experts say

Sajila Saseendran, Senior Reporter

Mental health experts refused to specifically comment on Virat Kohli's statement on grappling with depression and feeling lonely in a room full of people, but they said it reflects symptoms generally reflective of a depressive disorder.

It can affect anyone. But people in the limelight face constant scrutiny and criticism and are likely to suffer severe stress. "So, the chances of depression are more," according to Dr Shaju George, a specialist psychiatrist with Medeor Hospital, Dubai.

Depression as an emotional state experienced momentarily in times of loss and difficulties differs from depressive disorder — a medical disease or syndrome, Dr George. "Typically, such cases are diagnosed as an episode of depressive disorder rather than momentary depressive feelings," he added.

Feeling lonely, sad or detached are normal human emotions, said Dr K Arun Kumar, specialist psychiatrist, Aster Clinic, Bur Dubai. "With or without stress, people go through these emotions. But when this is accompanied by persistent sadness, causing an inability to experience pleasure, it can lead to dysfunction in our social, professional and academic life. We call this depression," he said.

People with depression may feel lonely and isolated. At times, they may self-isolate during the depression. Depression is a state where the person feels alone in his agony. He or she feels helpless, hopeless and worthless. Since people around can't see anything abnormal, they will never be able to empathise with the person. They may become sympathetic, which is of no use," Dr George said.

Acknowledging their feelings and talking to loved ones, and seeking help from mental health professionals as early as possible will help the patient recover quickly from depression, Dr Kumar said.