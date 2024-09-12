Which device is better: The Huawei Mate XT tri-fold or the iPhone 16 Pro Max?

They showcase impressive capabilities, highlighting the growing integration of AI into modern smartphones.

Both feature improved device performance, enabling new possibilities for apps and services, and enhancing overall user experience. For the Huawei Mate XT, it's the revolutionary three-in-one screen form factor that makes a big difference.

At a glance

(Based on available information from the device makers)

Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal | Gulf News | Huawei | Apple

Key differences

Design

The Huawei Mate XT phone offers a unique foldable design, providing a larger screen when unfolded, promising to fit a 10.2-inch tablet in a pocket.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max keeps the traditional bar-shaped design (6.9-inch/6.3-inch display options)

Operating system

Huawei Mate XT tri-fold phone runs on HarmonyOS 4.2.

iPhone 16 Pro Max uses iOS 18 (will be available as a free software update on Monday, September 16. In the UAE, pre-order starts at 4pm local time on Friday, September 13. iPhone 16 units will be available from September 20.

Camera:

Huawei Mate XT phone has an additional camera sensor (Primary camera — 50 MP, variable aperture f/1.4-f/4.0 | Telephoto — 12 MP, 5.5x optical zoom | Ultrawide — 12 MP | Laser Autofocus | Front Camera — 8 MP (punch-hole on large display))

iPhone 16 features a periscope lens (5x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom), ProMotion display, which offer smoother scrolling and animations.

Both devices jostle for attention at the top of the premium market. While the iPhone 16 has been officially released, the specs of Huawei's Tri-Fold phone was introduced during a livestreamed event from Shenzhen. Despite the high price ($2,800), the Mate XT received 3.7 million pre-orders in China before its official launch.

Huawei Mate XT: Key features

3 screens: This groundbreaking phone unfolds into three separate screens, offering a versatile and immersive viewing experience. When fully unfolded, the Tri-Fold boasts a substantial tablet-sized display (10 inches), ideal for multitasking and content creation and consumption.

Flexible design: Built with durable materials that allow for seamless folding and unfolding.

Processor: Kirin 9010 5G chipset (capable of handling demanding tasks such as gaming, video editing, and multitasking).

Cameras: A multi-camera setup with high-resolution sensors and advanced features like optical zoom and night mode.

Display: 10.2-inch OLED screen with 3K resolution when fully opened.

Operating system: HarmonyOS 4.2 (based on the Android Open Source Project/ AOSP and the Linux kernel), offers a unique user interface and a suite of productivity features.

Connectivity: 5G networks, providing faster download speeds and reduced latency.

Strong pre-orders: Despite the high price, the Mate XT received 3.7 million pre-orders in China before its official launch.

Battery: 5,600mAh battery (3 cells), supports 66W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, 7.5W reverse wireless, 5W reverse wired.

Price: Starting at 256 GB: $2,800 | 512 GB: $3,100 | 1 TB: $3,400

Topline: The Huawei Mate XT, which took over five years of development, is a cutting-edge device that pushes the boundaries of smartphone design and functionality. Its large display, and powerful hardware make it a compelling option for users seeking a premium smartphone experience.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Key features

Design: Crafted from durable materials like stainless steel and Ceramic Shield for enhanced resistance to scratches and drops.

Processor: A18 Bionic chip (the most powerful chip ever in an Apple smartphone, delivering exceptional performance for tasks like gaming, video editing, and augmented reality)

Cameras: Triple-camera system, 48MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. Supports 4K video recording at up to 120fps (with Action and Camera Control buttons).

Periscope lens: 5x optical zoom; up to 10x digital zoom.

Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, with ProMotion technology for smoother scrolling. The Always-On Display feature provides essential information at a glance without fully waking up the device. Dynamic island replaces the notch, providing more screen space and displaying notifications and controls.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and 5G capabilities​.

Battery life: 4,850mAh (all-day use, faster charging speeds, up to 33 hours of video playback and 105 hours of audio playback).

Charging: Supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W and fast charging via USB-C​

AI: Apple Intelligence (AI) to help you communicate, work, and express yourself. The first set of AI features will be available in beta version in October as part of iOS 18.1.

Price: 256 GB: 5,099 | 512 GB: Dh5,949 | 1 TB: Dh6,799

Topline:

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is a highly sought-after premium smartphone, in a form factor known for its durable design for users seeking the latest technology and top-of-the-line performance.

Takeaways

While the iPhone 16 has been officially released, the specs of Huawei's Tri-Fold phone was introduced during a livestreamed event from Shenzhen.

In China, Huawei has reclaimed share from Apple over the past year.

The Huawei Mate XT represents a significant technological advancement in the foldable phone market, offering a premium experience for consumers willing to pay a premium price.

The Huawei Mate XT represents a significant technological advancement in the foldable phone market, offering a premium experience for consumers willing to pay a premium price.

