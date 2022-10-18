Dubai: Qatar will start receiving fans of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 starting from November 1, 2022, until the end of the tournament, according to the Qatar News Agency. In a press conference on Sunday, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior announced the measures that would be enforced upon arrival at Abu Samra border crossing.

The procedures that will be followed and the eligibility requirements vary based on the category of Hayya card that you hold.

Here is a breakdown of the details.

Crossing through the Abu Samra border crossing

The Abu Samra border crossing connects Saudi Arabia to Qatar. In order to cross through the Abu Samra border, you will first have to travel to Saudi Arabia and head towards the border town of Salwa.

According to the Ministry of Interior, there will be arrangements made for free transportation from the border crossing to the Al Messila area, in central Doha, as well as the area of family and friends in Al Qalayel, which is two kilometres away from the border crossing, where fans can communicate with their friends or families to transfer them to the country or travel through private taxis.

Visitors have been advised to use the same passport that they used during the registration process on the Hayya Portal. These are the details of how each category can enter using the Abu Samra crossing.

What is the Hayya card? According to FIFA (Fédération internationale de Football Association), the Hayya card is a Fan ID, which is a personalised document that is issued to fans attending FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches. Both a Hayya card and applicable match tickets are required to access the stadium on match day. Only one Hayya card is required per person for the duration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

1. GCC residents

Citizens and residents of GCC and holders of Qatari QID will be able to enter the country as in normal situations. However, the vehicles that transport them should have a Qatari plate placed on the vehicle. Carrying a Hayya card in this case is not mandatory.

2. What if I want to enter with my own vehicle?

According to the Ministry of Interior, for fans wanting to enter with their own private vehicles, their entry is pre-conditioned on having an entry permit for a vehicle approved on the Hayya portal.

Getting an entry permit requires you to have an approved accommodation reservation through the Hayya portal for a minimum period of five nights (for the driver only). Also, the application for obtaining a vehicle entry permit has to have been submitted through the Hayya portal. Once approved, an email will be sent to the applicant, with a link to insure the vehicle. Once you complete the insurance process, you need to continue the permit issuance process by paying the fees of Qatari Riyal 5,000 (Dh5,043) within 24 hours. This fee is non-refundable.

Additionally, there should be a minimum of three people and a maximum of six people in the car, provided that they are all holders of the Hayya card.

According to QNA, the entry permit is not a multiple-entry permit, so the applicant will only be able to be use it once.

Motorists have also been advised to adhere to the rules of driving in prohibited areas, and comply with the restriction of traffic in some areas and on some roads during the period of the tournament.

3. I am only coming for a day – ‘one-day fan’ category

The third category announced by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior was for one-day visits, where fans want to cross through the Abu Samra border to attend the tournament within a period of 24 hours only. In this case, they can enter and exit without the need to have a hotel booking in advance within Qatar. However, thy should be holders of a Hayya card, under the ‘one-day fan’ category, and they should have reserved vehicle parking bays in advance via the Hayya portal prior to arriving in Qatar.

The parking bays are free of charge for the first 24 hours from the time of entry, while a service fee of QR1,000 (Dh1,008) has to be paid for the second day. Vehicles exceeding the parking duration beyond 48 hours of entry will be towed and a towing fee of QR1,000 (Dh1,008) will have to be paid. Electronic payment is available through a link that will be sent to the fan via his or her email registered on the Hayya platform.

The parking bays booking service will be available starting from November 1, 2022, and is accessible through the Hayya card.

4. Fans arriving through buses

The fourth category includes those who are coming via bus, where all passengers should have a Hayya card for their entry in to Qatar. If you are using such a bus service, you would need to complete the entry measures at the arrival terminal of the bus service. The buses will then head to the Doha Central Station in the Al Messila area. You can also get off at the reception area for friends and family outside the Abu Samra port at Al Qalayel.

