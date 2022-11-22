Massive chance

Saudi Arabia were superb throughout. They took a massive chance with a high back line but by doing so they were able to squeeze the pitch and not allow Messi or Angel Di Maria time on the ball to create chances. The South Americans had not lost a World Cup match in which they scored first since 1958 but all that changed in a breathtaking second half.

Saudi Arabia drew level thanks to a very well taken goal from Salah Al Shehri - top scorer in the third round of AFC qualifying with four goals - and then incredibly they went ahead with a stunning second leaving Argentina fans with their hands on their heads. They couldn’t believe what was happening as the pre-tournament favourites fell behind following a gorgeous strike by Salem Al Dawsari. The number 10 - their man to watch - sidestepped a challenge inside the box before thumping a shot into the far corner. Argentina were poor in the second half but credit goes to Saudi Arabia for the way they approached the game. They showed far more hunger and intensity and were rewarded for their bravery.

Time after time Argentina looked to Messi to provide a spark but it can’t always be him. The others players needed to step up but failed to do so. Suddenly it feels like Argentina are going to be the surprise exit from the group stage. So much expectation was placed on them but this was the worst possible start.

Three points

With tough games against Poland and Mexico to come, they knew three points today were vital. They were the favourites for many but based on this performance they could struggle.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, remember, Spain lost their first group game in 2010. And it turned out alright for them.