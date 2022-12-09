Doha: Croatia defeated Brazil 4-2 on penalties to book their spot in the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha on Friday. Neymar gave Brazil the lead and Croatia equalised in the dying minutes of the extra time to take the quarter-finals into penalties.
Neymar scored at the end of the first period of extra time but Bruno Petkovic levelled in the 117th minute in remarkable scenes in Qatar.
Croatia reach semi-final
The forward fired home from close range in extra-time to put Brazil ahead and match Pele’s tally, achieved between 1957 and 1971.
Neymar’s strike, which saw him beat Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and convert from a tight angle, put Brazil 1-0 ahead in stoppage time after the first additional period.
Neymar was not at his vintage best against Croatia but kept a cool head at the vital moment to give his team the advantage.
Pele, who was recently hospitalised amid ongoing treatment for colon cancer, is the only player in history to win three World Cups.
The 82-year-old triumphed in 1958, 1962 and 1970 with the Selecao and said earlier this week he was watching his country play in Qatar from hospital.