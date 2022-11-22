The eagerly awaited official music video for the FIFA World Cup song ‘Dreamers’, sung by K-pop star Jungkook, is finally out.
South Korean super group BTS’ youngest member had flown to Qatar in October to film for the colourful and fun over four-minute-long clip.
In the video, the singer can be seen dancing in the streets in some scenes, and perched high on a helipad in others. Meanwhile, the camera sweeps over various views of the skyline, beaches and other beautiful vistas in the country.
Qatari star Fahad Al Kubaisi, who is the co-singer on the track, also features prominently in the video.
The official release of the video comes soon after Jungkook set a US record by sweeping the iTunes charts with ‘Dreamers’.
Just 13 hours after the song released, the single had reached No 1 on the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 102 different regions, including the world’s eight biggest music markets, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, Germany and Italy.
Jungkook had also performed ‘Dreamers’, a vibrant and upbeat song, at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on November 20 held at Al Bayt Stadium.