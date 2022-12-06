Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated Morocco on qualifying for the World Cup quarterfinals.
Tweeting soon after the Morocco-Spain match ended, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Morocco knows nothing impossible. Arabs know nothing impossible. To Moroccan lions, we are proud of you,”.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai also congratulated Morocco on its victory. “Congratulations to Morocco on this well-deserved victory and outstanding heroic performance. Today, the Atlas Lions made an unprecedented achievement in the history of Arab football after being qualified for the quarterfinals,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
Morocco dumped Spain out of the World Cup in a last-16 penalty shootout on Tuesday with Achraf Hakimi scoring the decisive spot-kick after Spain squandered all three of their attempts, following a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes.