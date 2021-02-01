1 of 14
It’s hard enough to do one’s job without racist harassment, bombardment or even threats. Football continues to reckon with a grave racism problem that can’t be ignored — and that is a pitifully abstract way of putting it. It’s important to remember the reality of the problem: several people — most of whom are spurred on by the anonymity, immediacy and access provided by social media — are finding it appropriate to hurl revolting abuse at players day in and day out.
Now, Prince William has called on social media platforms to do a better job of tackling “despicable” racism aimed at footballers. As more and more English Premier League players speak out about the racist abuse they receive online, The Duke of Cambridge says enough is enough.
“Racist abuse - whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media - is despicable and it must stop now,” wrote William on the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account. "I commend all those players, supporters, clubs and organisations who continue to call out and condemn this abuse in the strongest terms. - W."
Last month, Chelsea’s Reece James posted a screenshot of the racist abuse hurled at him in his DMs on Instagram, urging social media platforms to do a better job of curbing such attacks. The 21-year-old player, subject to slurs and degradation, declared: "Something needs to change!"
James wrote: “We all have a part to play in making this world a better & more equal place! Racism is completely unacceptable! Human is our only race! @instagram @Twitter @Facebook you must do more!!”
After Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal, 23-year-old Marcus Rashford also received a tirade of racist abuse, but he refused to re-post it. “I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there's nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don't need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated,” stated Rashford, who is an outspoken advocate for justice.
Rashford added: “Yes I'm a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you're just simply not going to get it here.”
Alongside Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were also targeted by racial abuse. 23-year-old Tuanzebe posted a highlight reel, with the caption: “My RACE My RELIGION My COLOUR = FOOTBALL #NoToRacism #UnitedAgainstRacism”.
Police are now investigating the racism against the aforementioned players. “We are aware of a number of Manchester United football players suffering abuse on social media accounts between Wednesday and Saturday,” read a statement from Greater Manchester police. “Nobody should be subject to such abuse … We will be investigating these crimes thoroughly.”
West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers, 29, was also subjected to racist abuse online. He received an “abhorrent message” during West Brom’s loss to Manchester City. Though the club has called for the “toughest available legal punishment”, manager Sam Allardyce questioned whether that is enough. “We dealt with it as quickly as we can. It leaves a big question about whether reporting it is enough. He is extremely upset, as anybody would be,” said Big Sam.
Chelsea, Manchester United and West Brom have all spoken out against the racist abuse of their players. While United described online racist trolls as “anonymous mindless idiots”, West Brom said it will “offer Romaine the relevant support required at this time and continues with its long-standing commitment to help rid football of racism."
United wrote: “Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night's game. We utterly condemn it … identifying these anonymous mindless idiots remains problematic. We urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour.”
Meanwhile, Chelsea’s statement read: “Everyone at Chelsea FC is disgusted with the racist abuse Reece James received on social media on Friday evening … Something needs to change and it needs to change now.”
Last month, the UK government held talks with current and previous footballers to discuss racism, abuse and discrimination, and ways to combat it.
