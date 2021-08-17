1 of 11
Roma have signed striker Tammy Abraham from Premier League team Chelsea on a five-year deal, the Italian Serie A club said on Tuesday. Roma confirmed the 40 million euro deal for the 23-year-old, who joins Jose Mourinho’s team in search of game time. Abraham ended last season as Chelsea’s joint-top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions, but found himself on the periphery of the first team at the London club since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January.
Image Credit: AP
Paris St-Germain will get the chequebook out in an attempt to convince Paul Pogba to move on a free transfer from Manchester United next summer, offering him a deal worth 510,000 pounds per week.
Image Credit: Reuters
Harry Kane is back in training with Tottenham Hotspur after his break, but the striker is hoping for a fresh bid from Manchester City to help him secure a move away from the London club.
Image Credit: AFP
City are undeterred by noises from Spurs that they are not interested in selling their star striker. Pep Guardiola’s men will go all out to sign the England captain this week.
Image Credit: Reuters
Midfielder Jordan Henderson looks like the latest Liverpool player to sign a long-term deal. Virgil van Dijk put pen to a new deal last week, keeping him at Anfield until 2025.
Image Credit: AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are working on a mutually satisfying deal that will allow the Portugal superstar to leave the Serie A club. Cue rumours of a return to Manchester United, who are reportedly monitoring the situation.
Image Credit: Reuters
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has demanded the board secure the long-term future of five of his major players, including Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.
Image Credit: AFP
Martin Odegaard’s agent is in London for talks with Arsenal as he seeks to land a year-long loan deal away from Real Madrid for the Norwegian.
Image Credit: Reuters
Real Madrid are still in the hunt to lure Kylian Mbappe away from French giants Paris St-Germain during this window.
Image Credit: Reuters
Despite their financial issues, Barcelona are interested in signing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal, with Philippe Coutinho potentially going the other way.
Image Credit: Reuters
After month’s of speculation, Lautaro Martinez’s agent has announced the striker will stay at Inter Milan.
Image Credit: AP